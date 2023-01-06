Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton says he can't see Graham Potter lasting long at Stamford Bridge - unless things change quickly.

Potter's side have won just three of their past 10 games and sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You need more than pride and passion. Chelsea need better quality and that’s the issue this season.

"Is that display good enough? You look at Chelsea in the table. They are behind Brentford, they are behind Fulham. They are a mid-table team. Whatever happened at the start of the season about the takeover and a change of manager, Chelsea shouldn’t be halfway through a season 10th in the Premier League. That, quite frankly, isn’t good enough.

"They’ve got a tough FA Cup draw now and it is a situation where, if Potter doesn’t turn things around - and turn things around extremely quickly - I don’t see him lasting. I don’t see the patience there from this Chelsea support as well. I think a lot of Chelsea fans have made their mind up about him already and that’s not going to change.

"One win in eight in the Premier League - that isn’t anywhere near good enough. They are miles off fourth and have to go on an incredible run. Performance-wise, can you see Chelsea going on a run like that? Twenty goals all season - that's not good enough.

"Is Potter going to flick a switch and address that overnight? I know at Brighton, at times, his team struggled to score goals - then all of a sudden it clicked. But he had time there and there was a different outlook. You don’t get time at Chelsea to build."

