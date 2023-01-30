This game is not “mission impossible” for Southampton, nor is it “mission improbable”. Jones added: “They’re in wonderful form, have a good defensive record and one of the best keepers in the Premier League. But it’s not mission impossible by a long chalk. It’s a game of football – anything can happen.”

He has a plan for Southampton to turn the tie around: “We have to be the best version of ourselves, have a game plan and execute it. They won’t go the rest of their lives without getting beaten so why not tomorrow night? We go there in good spirits. It’s a really acutely-poised cup tie.”

On the importance of the first goal: “We have to do things right and make sure we start positively. If we go up there and wilt it will be easy for them but that won’t happen. We’ll go after the tie, try to get the first goal and if that happens, lots of things will change.”

He is pleased with how well he has used his squad: “We’ve got a full squad to choose from as we’ve been able to make sure nobody played 90 minutes on Saturday and Tuesday. We felt we had a squad capable of handling things [against Blackpool in the FA Cup] and we were right.”