Simon Stone, BBC Sport

On Friday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the fact Facundo Pellistri had featured against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup was an indication about his short-term plan for the Uruguayan.

However, on Tuesday he gave the impression Pellistri - and Anthony Elanga for that matter - could go out on loan.

It still feels unlikely. More obvious is the prospect of Brandon Williams moving away for the remainder of the season.