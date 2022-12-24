Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season.

This is United's first game against Forest since an 8-1 win at the City Ground in February 1999.

Manchester United have scored more goals from fast breaks than any other side in the Premier League this season (five). These goals account for 25% of their total so far this term (5/20), also a league-high.