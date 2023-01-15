Kenneh adds 'experience' despite being 20 - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says Nohan Kenneh added much needed "experience" to his side in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Motherwell despite the on-loan Hibernian midfielder still being 20.

The former England youth international had already played 19 first-team games for his parent club since signing in the summer following his departure from Leeds United.

"It was great to get him on the pitch," Mackay said of the new arrival's debut.

"We had a good conversation with Hibernian as they were keen for him to get some game time.

"He has played a lot of SPFL games this year, so it is good to get another one with experience. It's good to get another one into the group and he is a good boy as well."