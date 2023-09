Manchester United football director John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold are trying to resolve tensions between manager Erik ten Hag and 23-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Mail), external

Harry Maguire was "very close" to joining West Ham United in a £30m deal this summer, says Hammers coach Kevin Nolan. (Talksport), external

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be patient in their attempts to buy Manchester United after reports that the Glazer family would wait until 2025 to sell the club. (Guardian), external

Clubs in Turkey and Qatar are being sounded out as United look to offload 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. (90min), external

However, it now seems likely that former Ajax player Van de Beek will be staying at Old Trafford until January. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Manchester United and Turkey midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is wanted on loan by Besiktas. The transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday. (Mirror), external

