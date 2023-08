For the Viaplay Cup trip to Kilmarnock, Gustaf Lagerbielke is pitched straight in for his Celtic debut, following injuries to fellow centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh.

The Swedish defender played his last game for Elfsborg seven days ago, so fitness won't be an issue, although he's only had a couple of training sessions with his new team-mates.

Odin Holm starts in midfield, with Stuart Turnbull dropping to the bench.

