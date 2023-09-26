Alex Pewter, FYP podcast, external

The task of a promising academy player is far from easy – requiring linear progression in a sport that offers plenty of annual setbacks and hurdles.

However, in the case of Jes Rak-Sakyi, his rapid development has been a textbook rise from an under-18 prospect on arrival from Chelsea to an U21 standout and an on-loan League One goal threat for Charlton Athletic last season.

Entering a summer with numerous Championship suitors for his second loan move, Rak-Sakyi was - right through to the deadline - set to be the first 'homegrown' loanee to that division since 2016.

As a club battling against the best academies at junior levels on a seasonal basis, Palace lack the pipeline for players moving from being 'promising' to a viable Premier League option – which often requires a steady flow of EFL minutes and successful loan moves.

So, given his journey to date, it's with great frustration that his future has been put on hold because of the Eagles' inaction in the transfer window, leaving him as a first-team substitute option.

It isn't as though the fans expect him to gain minutes in the Premier League this season either, as even the best players in the first team - Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise - did their apprenticeships at a lower level first.

By the end of September last season, Rak-Sakyi had 557 minutes in League One. He has 10 minutes so far this term - though should gain time in cup fixtures.

Even with an optimistic outlook, and though there is still time for the winger to earn minutes between now and the January transfer window, a returning Olise will naturally take priority in his position.

Crystal Palace will need to be sure to rectify their mistake come January to ensure this isn't a lost season for one of their brightest attacking talents.