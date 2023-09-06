George Cummins, BBC Sport

In six matches this calendar year Arsenal have scored in the 90th minute to win or salvage a point. It cannot be a coincidence. The Gunners have a habit of scoring last-minute goals.

Sunday had shades of last season’s win over Bournemouth when Arsenal came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with Reiss Nelson scoring a 97th-minute winner and sent the fans into euphoria.

In 2023 alone Arsenal have done this twice to Manchester United, once to Bournemouth, scored two late goals at Villa Park, salvaged a draw at home to Southampton and Trossard scored very late against Man City in the Community Shield, which they went on to win on penalties at Wembley.

There is pulsating energy running through Emirates Stadium at the moment and the players and coaching staff have a never-ending belief that they can score very late, particularly at home. If these late goals continue it could play a huge factor in the fight for the title.

Arteta is disappointed Arsenal haven’t made it four out of four wins in the league but they have 10 points from a possible 12 and their best is yet to come.

