Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend spoke to the media in the aftermath of Scotland's win over Tonga. Here's the best of it...

- Angry at the tackle that ended Jamie Ritchie’s game only punished with a fellow. “Don’t know what the officials are looking at” and “not good enough”.

- Ritchie out for 12 days so will miss Romania but be back for Ireland.

- New bunker review system “is taking the game away from the referees”.

- Stuart McInally “very emotional” after a neck injury a few days ago ended his World Cup and his career. Wanted the fairy tale ending of earning his 50th cap before bowing out but not to be.

- People acting as if Ireland are already through after beating South Africa.