Feyenoord have had "a real warm feeling" towards Celtic since their only competitive meeting in 1970's European Cup final, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

The two teams meet again in Tuesday's Champions League group-stage opener in Rotterdam.

Van der Kraan says "everybody here thinks Feyenoord are favourites" but points out that was not the case when they beat Celtic 2-1 in Milan.

"There is a tremendous history between the clubs," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "It will be really special on Tuesday."

Van der Kraan recalled an interview with a former Feyenoord player from that European triumph.

"He told me it was such a tremendous Celtic side, managed by Jock Stein, and they were convinced they were going to win," he recalled. "He said 'we were the underdogs'.

"He said 'it is the best memory I've had in football when the next morning when we came out with the team out of the hotel to get on the bus. We couldn't believe our eyes - there were hundreds of Celtic fans standing in a long row applauding us as European Cup winners.

"This was such a fantastic sports gesture. None of the players have forgotten that down the decades and that's why there is a real warm feeling about Celtic coming to Rotterdam."