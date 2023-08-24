Manchester City are exploring a deal to sign 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves. (Athletic, external)

Wolves are unlikely to let Nunes leave Molineux so close to the end of the transfer window unless Manchester City make a vastly inflated bid for the player. (Express & Star, external)

City have also turned their attention to Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, after stepping back their interest in West Ham's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Times - subscription required, external)

Super agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Barcelona imminently to finalise 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo's move from Manchester City to the Nou Camp. (AS - in Spanish, external)

