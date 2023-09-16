New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery gets a ringing endorsement from Tottenham and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is aware of Montgomery from their shared A-League background. (Record), external

Postecoglou backs Montgomery to replicate the success the Hibs boss enjoyed in Australia. (Scotsman), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in full training at Hibernian following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip