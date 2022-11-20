Y﻿ou might want to look away, Livi fans, it's not the nicest of memories...

O﻿n this day 2010, Elgin City produced one of the shocks of the Scottish Cup by defeating the Second Division league leaders 2-1 at Borough Briggs in the third round.

I﻿ain Russell's equaliser was trumped by Jason Crook's left-footed winner for the Third Division side.

I﻿t turned out to be merely a moment of disappointment, though, with Gary Bollan's side securing promotion to the First Division later that season.