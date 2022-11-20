On this day in Livi history...
- Published
You might want to look away, Livi fans, it's not the nicest of memories...
On this day 2010, Elgin City produced one of the shocks of the Scottish Cup by defeating the Second Division league leaders 2-1 at Borough Briggs in the third round.
Iain Russell's equaliser was trumped by Jason Crook's left-footed winner for the Third Division side.
It turned out to be merely a moment of disappointment, though, with Gary Bollan's side securing promotion to the First Division later that season.