A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Congratulations, Cristiano Ronaldo. After eight years of building your Manchester United legacy, you may have diminished it for a 90-minute interview at a time that, honestly, comes across as cowardly.

From a fan's point of view, players airing their grievances is often welcome and a refreshing change from the media, acting as an intermediary between the two parties. But, oh boy, Ronaldo has gone about his business in the wrong way.

The 37-year-old has given United so much; nine trophies, including three Premier Leagues and a Champions League, and a seasonal performance worthy of English football's last Ballon d'Or.

For that reason, despite his disappointing antics this season, he could've left in January, maintaining his relatively unaffected relationship with a fanbase that has adored him so dearly.

But to go against his club and manager in such an accusatory manner, knowing his comments would air on the night of a momentous win when a star who idolises him was born, will justifiably be unforgivable for many.

It wouldn't have felt appropriate to provide a talking point on anything else in the midst of a legacy-crushing decision. If this is the end, and it should be, what an almighty shame.