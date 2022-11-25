Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun), external

Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport), external

Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record), external

Mark Warburton, who managed Rangers and QPR, would not expect Beale to turn down a move to Ibrox. (Express), external

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record), external

Ally McCoist, the ex-Rangers player and manager, believes Sean Dyche would be a safer option as Ibrox boss. (Express), external

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is in the last stage of his recovery from injury, says his father. (Record), external