Hearts' route to the Scottish Cup final

Heart of Midlothian have beaten three top-flight rivals on their way to reaching Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Rangers, culminating in a semi-final win over city rivals Hibernian at Hampden.

Fourth round: Auchinleck Talbot 0-5 Heart of Midlothian - Having lost to Highland League champions Brora Rangers a year earlier, Robbie Neilson's side were expecting a tough test from the side often viewed as the best outside of the SPFL, but two goals from Liam Boyce helped them to a convincing win in Ayrshire. Andy Halliday, Peter Haring and Alex Cochrane were the other scorers.

Fifth-round: Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Livingston (4-3pens) - After a goalless 120 minutes at Tynecastle, goalkeeper Craig Gordon sealed a shoot-out win when he saved from Ayo Obileye.

Quarter-final: Heart of Midlothian 4-2 St Mirren - St Mirren came from behind to cancel out goals from Beni Baningime and Peter Haring, but Aaron McEneff scored within seconds of coming off the bench and then sent up Ellis Simms for the fourth.

Semi-final: Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Hibernian - Terrific strikes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley put Hearts in command, but Chris Cadden quickly pulled one back and Hibs pushed their derby rivals all the way despite Joe Newelll's red card.

The win, coupled with Hearts' third-placed finish in the Premiership, ensured European group-stage football for next season.