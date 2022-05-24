Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Rating: 6/10

Best performance of the season: Without a doubt, Tottenham 2-3 Southampton. The comeback encapsulated everything a fan wants. Aggrieved with the home side's second goal, and irritated by Antonio Conte’s celebrations, identical headers from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams made the difference on a rainy Wednesday night.

Drawing with both Manchester sides either side of their win in north London, victory over Spurs was part of the Saints' fantastic mid-season run of form.

Player of the Season: James Ward-Prowse, by a distance. Constantly linked with a move away, he swept the end-of-season awards and his masterful free-kick against Wolves also received recognition. Moments of excellence against Brighton, Leeds, and Tottenham are just a few that have helped Southampton avoid relegation. He seems to have locked down his place in the England set-up but must start next season with the same level of quality to guarantee a World Cup spot.

Player whose time is up: Theo Walcott. Sadly it hasn’t been a fairytale return. Fairly productive last campaign, supplying three goals and three assists, he has made just five starts this season and only played one Premier League minute in 2022. The 33-year-old must move if he wants regular playing time.

Opposition player you’d love at the club: Michael Olise. It was surprising we were not in the race when Crystal Palace signed him last summer. He has caught the eye of big European clubs and contributed to seven goals in his breakout season. Obviously, there’s no chance of signing Olise now, but Southampton could have been right in the mix had they made a move last August.

Happy with your manager? Yes, just about. If asked at the end of February, we would have unanimously said yes. Now, after each defeat, more broadcast their discontent. After three years without progression up the table, frustrations are understandable, but new managers rarely come with a reasonable solution.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been cash-strapped and now must lead the squad revamp in the summer so he can finally build a squad of his own. However, if Southampton start the 2022-23 campaign how they have ended this one, a manager change may have to be made.

Learning to take into next season: It should have been learned years ago, but Southampton must stop losing points when winning. Dropping 29 points from winning positions, the Saints would be battling for a European place with just half of those. Whether it’s a tactical tweak, a psychological shift, or a need for more experience, something needs to change.

