Premier League stars feature in latest Brazil win

Brazil maintained their impressive form with a narrow win over Japan - and did so with a glut of Premier League players in their squad.

Alisson and Raphinha started the game but Brazil were frustrated by a well-organised home side, who were roared on by more than 63,000 fans in Tokyo.

Richarlison's arrival off the bench brought the winning goal, the Everton man looking set to score before being tripped in the box to enable Neymar to net the resulting penalty.

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool's Fabinho and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli also turned out for the Selecao, as their World Cup preparations continued to go smoothly.