S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Brighton & Hove Albion have been more impacted by the war in Ukraine than most football clubs. Had Russia never invaded and Roman Abramovich not been forced into selling Chelsea, then Graham Potter might still be Albion boss with Roberto de Zerbi remaining at Shakhtar Donetsk.

For the family of one Brighton season ticket-holder, such notions of football have become rather trivial. Anthony Seddon met his wife Anna while travelling Ukraine in a campervan during Euro 2012. They got married in 2013 and now live in Sussex with two young children.

Many of Anna’s friends and family remain in the city of Dnipro, a frequent target of Russian missiles. Wanting to do something to help, Anthony set up Run2Ukraine with the aim of running 1,569 miles – the distance between Amex Stadium and the home of FC Dnipro – at officially sanctioned events to raise money for sending medical supplies to Dnipro.

One year on and having previously struggled to run even 10km, Anthony has racked up 242 miles at races ranging from 5km Parkruns to three marathons. Fellow Brighton fans and others have joined him, encouraging their own friends to donate.

Brighton’s yellow and blue away colours from the 2020-21 season have become a frequent sight at events across Sussex and beyond thanks to the presence of the ever-growing Run2Ukraine team.

Most importantly, Run2Ukraine has raised over £27,000 so far, at an average of £100 per mile.

With the best part of 1,300 miles still to go, the people of Dnipro can expect to benefit from Anthony’s fundraising for some time yet.