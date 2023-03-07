J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

I had pretty much written Fabinho off.

After his cameo performance against Brighton in the FA Cup, in which we was incredibly lucky to avoid red and looked visibly frightened of being involved, it looked like he was done. One of Liverpool's best midfielders of the Premier League, sadly over the hill.

Thankfully, it looks like Fabinho is proving me and many other Reds wrong - and just at the right time.

Against Manchester United, the forwards will get the plaudits for the brilliant goals in the 7-0 win. Rightly so, but Fabinho set the platform.

Opposition players have run through our midfield at will for most of the season, but not anymore. The Brazilian has rediscovered whatever it was that made him arguably the best holding player in the country during our best years; disciplined, composed and with the knack of winning the ball back quickly with a cleverly timed lunge.

With Liverpool set to go all out for Jude Bellingham in the summer, it's vital that our most defensively renowned midfielder returns to his best, as the money it'll take to buy the Englishman means recruiting an elite anchorman on top might be financially impossible.

The return of Fabinho is vital for Liverpool's now but also their future.