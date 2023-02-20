After scoring his 24th goal of the season for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford could be set for a "worldie of a season".

That's the view of Joe McGrath on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"If he carries on scoring like this - he’s 24 across all competitions - he could get to the 40 mark," McGrath said.

"If we get through against Barcelona, we’ve got the League Cup, we could go on an FA Cup run, we’ve got 14 games left in the Premier League, it’s not past Rashford to get 16 goals before the end of the season.

"If he’s scoring one every other game, we could be talking about a worldie of a season."

With his two goals against Leicester, the England forward broke his previous scoring record in a single season at United of 22 in 2019-20 and McGrath feels that "something pretty incredible" could happen this year.

McGrath added: "It’s amazing to see that from where he came last year, where he looked off the mark and not as sharp as the year before, now to he’s turned things around."

The club continue their pursuit of four trophies this season in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie at home to Barcelona on Thursday night.

If Manchester United progress, McGrath thinks that the team will ultimately go on to win the competition.

"On the current form, with Rashford being as good as he is and one of the best players in the world, we can win the Europa League," he said.

