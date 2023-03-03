Roberto de Zerbi said he will give Levi Colwill minutes with Brighton's under-21s before his return to the first team.

The 20-year-old hasn't featured since January with a muscle injury and De Zerbi said this weekend's Premier League game against West Ham comes too soon for the Chelsea loanee.

De Zerbi said: "He is not able [to play this weekend] because I want to give him the possibility to play with the under-21s to achieve the best physical condition for him.

"For us, he will be a very important player for the end of the season for sure."

De Zerbi was asked if this season's injuries have highlighted the need for Brighton to strengthen on the left side of defence in the future.

He said: "Maybe, but Lamptey played very well in the left position.

"I think when you work with younger players, sometimes you have to change their position because they improve in different positions which is better for him and is better for us. When Estupinan is there in the future, we will have the solution."

At the other end of the pitch, De Zerbi says recent games have shown his side must be more clinical in the final third.

He said: "Against Fulham we played one of the best games in my time here. Sometimes it can happen to lose the game, but we deserved to win for sure.

"Against Palace the same. If we speak about the mistakes, we have to improve in the last 20 metres. This morning in the meeting we spoke with the players about this part of the pitch, this part of our play.

"Only in this part of the pitch we have to improve if we speak about the fulham game because in the other parts we were fantastic."