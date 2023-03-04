Livingston 1-4 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Everything that could've gone wrong kind of went wrong. It probably couldn't get any worse.

"Two bits of defending for the two (Elie Youan) goals were fairly poor. We find ourselves down to 10 men, they scored the third and then we find ourselves down to nine men (after Stephane Omeonga's injury).

"We've got to do better collectively as a defensive unit all over the park. The goals we gave away, they were very, very poor. We allowed them to press us. We invited them into our own half and we gave the ball away and it led to aimless balls up the park."