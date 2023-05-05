Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs tracking Barcelona's Spain winger Ferran Torres, 23. (Talksport, external)

Aston Villa are considering a move for Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, as well as Torres. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Harvey Barnes could follow fellow England midfielder James Maddison by leaving Leicester City this summer, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa thought to be tracking the 25-year-old. (Mail, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column