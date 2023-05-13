Rangers 3-0 Celtic: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

If Michael Beale learned a lot about his fringe players in victory, Ange Postecoglou did too in defeat.

There is a significant drop off in the Australian's defence without centre-back Carter-Vickers, plus full-backs Alistair Johnston and Greg Taylor.

The Celtic attack is also nowhere near as fluid without top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, who started on the bench, while Daizen Maeda's relentless pressing was also lacking from the frontline.

But despite a rare off-day, the fact Postecoglou's side have now lost just twice in their last 67 league games only emphasises the remarkable consistency of the back-to-back Premiership winners.