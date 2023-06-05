West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says that Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina will be the "biggest game" of his career.

The 26-year-old, who has four caps for England, has scored four goals and registered three assists in the competition this season.

"I’ve played for England, but I think achieving this with your teammates who you’ve been with together to get to a final and you have the opportunity to win a trophy together, it will be a massive moment," Bowen said.

"Of course, we’re all excited about being in the final of a European competition and this will be the pinnacle for a lot of players. It will certainly be the biggest game of my career.

"We all want it, but it’s important to not get too hyped up for it. We need to find that balance of not going over the top but also not caring enough.

"The main priority is to win the game. As players we want to be part of that moment but for the fans it would mean so much. I want to be part of the squad that gives the fans that moment and that’s what we’re all striving to do."

