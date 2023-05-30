Here are some more of your comments on who Liverpool should look to sign this summer following the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director:

Nick: The best midfield signing we could make would be Cancelo! £35m for him would free Trent from right-back and allow him to move into the midfield position that we can all surely now see he belongs in. Assuming Man City would play ball of course, but they have never been shy in selling to rivals in the Premier League.

Ken: Liverpool need fast aggressive midfielder players to adapt to their style of play. Gnonto from Leeds, Rice from West Ham, Gallagher from Chelsea would be a good start.

Grant: Following the collapse of the bid for Bellingham, Liverpool should be bidding hard for Declan Rice who is strong in breaking down opponent attacks and has good vision and distribution for setting up attacks. He is probably the best in that field and will compliment the more attack minded Mac Allister if he signs for Liverpool.

Jon: Fabinho’s long term replacement is the key signing. Disappointing that neither Rice nor Ugarte seem to be on the cards. Also a concern that media reports focus primarily on attack minded midfielders. Lavia maybe? Would link up well with Jota if Saturday is anything to go by. Also a left sided CB - Van de Ven from Wolfsburg?