Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be available for Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg with FC Zurich after only being rested for the weekend trip to Celtic. (Football Scotland), external

Ex-Hearts captain Christophe Berra has opened up on his career, including his relationship with former Tynecastle boss Daniel Stendel. (The Scotsman), external

