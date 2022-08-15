Sunday's draw against Tottenham one again highlighted Chelsea's need for a new striker, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "From Chelsea’s perspective, I am a big fan of Raheem Sterling but the reality is they need a proper number nine.

"That is what’s missing from that Chelsea team for them to really be up there competing with the rest. It’s a big ask to ask Sterling to play in that role and, against some of the teams they will face, I just don’t think he’s going to get a lot of joy.

"Chelsea need someone like Drogba, that figure up there scoring goals just to bear the burden and be that real number nine.

"You look at the teams they are competing against in Liverpool and Manchester City and look at their number nines, Chelsea still need that."

