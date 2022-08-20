Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Analysis

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Fulham had shown plenty of resilience since their return to the Premier League with two draws from their opening two games, but they now have the win their form has deserved.

They flew out of the blocks against their west London rivals and took the lead as some fans were still making their way into the ground.

Bobby Decordova-Reid's opener was followed by a thumping Joao Palhinha header as they doubled their advantage.

Marco Silva will be disappointed at how his side allowed Brentford back into the game but that resilience was on full display again as the hosts wrestled back momentum before Aleksandar Mitrovic did what he does best with a towering header to secure all three points.