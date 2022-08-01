Fulham end pre-season with Villarreal draw

Marco Silva says there are plenty of positives from Fulham's final pre-season game against Villarreal.

The Cottagers wrapped up their friendly schedule with a 1-1 draw against the La Liga side after a late Aleksandar Mitrovic strike cancelled out Dani Parejo's opener.

Silva said: "We finished our pre-season against a Champions League team and we knew the quality they’d have on the ball.

"We had some good moments, but we didn’t finish the way we should have, but that’s part of the process and we’ll keep working on it.

"Losing 1-0 at half-time was an unfair result for us, to be fair. We lacked a bit of the intensity I like to see in the second half but we believed until the end that we could change the scoreline.

"It was a good game against a good side and we’ve taken lots of positives from it."