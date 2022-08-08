'Aggressive start crucial for Rangers'

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller speaking to BBC Scotland

Based on their European run last season, you saw the impact the crowd have when Rangers start fast and aggressive.

They are at their best when they are on the front foot, when they are getting in the opposition's face, making them turn the ball over, getting the ball back and then playing quickly and attacking their goal.

But I wouldn't expect anything else than a real solid defensive unit from Union SG on Tuesday. They have a two-goal lead to protect and Rangers are going to have to work for it.

