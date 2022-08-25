Newcastle are chasing Real Sociedad’s talented Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old first caught our attention with his performances in Euro 2020, nabbing assists against Poland and Ukraine and passing the eye test with his speed, dribbling ability and desire to shoot on sight.

He has only netted nine goals for his country but has had a fine two seasons in Spain, particularly the 2020-21 campaign where he scored 17 goals in 34 games.

Nicknamed ‘The Giraffe’ as a youngster, the 6ft 2in striker is not particularly effective with his head, preferring instead to receive into his feet, spin and drive towards goal.

He starts well at new clubs, becoming the first non-Dutch player to score 12 goals in his first 12 games in the Netherlands during the 2018-19 season.

Since moving to Real Sociedad, he has evolved his skillset to be both a counter-attacking forward and the first line of defence, capable of pressurising defences into mistakes before having the ruthlessness to capitalise.

He can play on the shoulder and run in behind defences so Newcastle fans can purr at the idea of Isak latching onto one of Bruno Guimaraes’ visionary passes.

Along with Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Dusan Vlahovic, Isak is part of the new breed of target men in European football and appears to be a young man ready to make an instant impact.