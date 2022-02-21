Brighton 0-3 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Brighton suffered the heaviest defeat by a team hosting the Premier League’s bottom side since Crystal Palace lost 4-0 at home to Sunderland in February 2017.

Burnley picked up their first Premier League away win since May 2021, ending a run of 12 games without a win on the road in the competition. They scored more goals in this game (3) than they had in their previous five Premier League away games combined (2).

Wout Weghorst scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley, becoming the first Dutchman to score for the club in the competition.

Brighton haven’t won any of their past five Premier League games against opponents starting the day bottom of the table (D3 L2), suffering defeats in two of the past three (previously 0-1 v Sheffield United in April 2021).