Scotland game-plan 'aligns with Motherwell approach' - Kettlewell

Unfortunately for Motherwell they don’t have an Andy Robertson, John McGinn or Scott McTominay.

But manager Stuart Kettlewell reckons that shouldn’t stop them using the Scotland playbook to take Premiership scalps after Steve Clarke’s side stunned Spain with just 25% possession.

"I just thought it was a real shot in the arm for the game in this country in terms of how Steve set up the team and how they played, it had a real identity,” said Kettlewell.

"If I look at Motherwell and other clubs across the country it was a brilliant example of how to set up a team and execute a game-plan against a top, top side.

"I have thought long and hard about this since watching the game on Tuesday and it aligns with a lot of the stuff that I look at in terms of how we approach a game. You look at the shape of a team, energy levels, the buy-in from players, I could go through every facet of the game.

"I respect Steve hugely. If that comes into smaller teams, for example, playing against bigger teams, that general idea of how to set up I thought was a fantastic blueprint."