Jose Cifuentes makes his first Rangers start after a brief cameo from the bench against Servette on Wednesday. The Ecuadorian takes over from Ryan Jack in midfield.

There's one change to the defence with Leon Balogun replacing Connor Goldson. Goldson only recently returned from an extended period out and neither he nor Jack are included among the substitutes. Rabbi Matondo and Leon King return to the squad.

Just the one change for Livingston following last week's draw with Aberdeen, with Stephen Kelly in for the benched Kurtis Guthrie.