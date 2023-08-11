Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Where will you finish? Wolves finished 13th last season and at this point in time I'd be happy with similar this campaign. Wolves are unbeaten in pre-season and I think they could surprise many of those that have already written them off. With a few clever additions they could be pushing into the top half.

Young talent to break through?: There are two youngsters I'm looking forward to seeing this season - Joe Hodge and Joao Gomes. Both are midfielders and both are competing for a starting position. They've put in impressive performances recently and it's exciting to see more.

Who needs to move on? We've had so many departures we can't really afford to lose any more! I expect Jonny and Podence to depart, but I feel we do need two or three additions to give us more squad depth.

Happy with your manager? The only thing I can really say on Gary O'Neil is that we have no choice but to get behind him. It is a massive roll of the dice from Wolves and I do hope it turns out to be a genius appointment - or else we are in very big trouble.

What are you most looking forward to?: I look forward to seeing Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva bang in some goals for Wolves - we can hope can't we!

Any other business? Write Wolves off at your peril, with the way we have been playing in pre-season and as long as we steer clear of too many injuries, it could turn out to be a far better season than many think.

