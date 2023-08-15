'I think we can do some beautiful things'
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is excited by the "potential" that Spurs have under new manager Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs' first competitive match under the former Celtic boss ended in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Sunday.
"He's a really good trainer," said centre-back Van de Ven, who made his Spurs debut against the Bees after joining from German side Wolfsburg. "I love the club, I love the players and I think there is so much potential under this trainer so we will see where this season heads.
"He has a good view on football, that's what I think. Attacking football is what I love, playing with a lot of space in the back doesn't matter for me.
"Offensive football is what I like and I think if we play a lot of offensive football and we train, we train, we train then I think we can do some beautiful things."