Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is excited by the "potential" that Spurs have under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs' first competitive match under the former Celtic boss ended in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Sunday.

"He's a really good trainer," said centre-back Van de Ven, who made his Spurs debut against the Bees after joining from German side Wolfsburg. "I love the club, I love the players and I think there is so much potential under this trainer so we will see where this season heads.

"He has a good view on football, that's what I think. Attacking football is what I love, playing with a lot of space in the back doesn't matter for me.

"Offensive football is what I like and I think if we play a lot of offensive football and we train, we train, we train then I think we can do some beautiful things."