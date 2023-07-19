Benie Traore "can't wait to start playing" for Sheffield United after joining on a four-year deal from Swedish champions BK Hacken.

"I am really excited," he told SUTV, "and can't wait to start playing. I can't wait to play in the Premier League because I have always dreamed of playing here.

"In the Ivory Coast, it is known as the best league so everybody watches it from an early age.

"I know the city of Sheffield and am aware of the fans. I have watched some games from last season and seen Iliman Ndiaye. I think we are going to be great."

The 20-year-old joins during pre-season but should be able to make a fast start given he has been playing regularly in the Swedish league, which is midway through the campaign.

He has 12 goals in 14 league appearances for Hacken, who are one point behind leaders IF Elsborg.

"I have been scoring goals so it's nice," he said. "It was great in Sweden and amazing to be part of a amazing team. It helped me to be like I am today."