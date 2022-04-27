Match of the day: Top 10 derbies
On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best derby fixture in English football.
A game that made the list - although technically not a derby - is the north-west rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.
Alan Shearer (1): "I've heard Liverpool and Man United players say this is a bigger game than the Manchester or Merseyside derbies. That's why I've got it as number one, because I've heard both sets of players say that's it's bigger."
Micah Richards (2): "It's just the two biggest clubs in English football. Rivalry. It's horrible."