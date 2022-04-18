'No-one should underestimate Tuchel’s side'

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Chelsea have a streak of stubborn resilience allied to quality that puts them in contention for silverware when every season reaches its critical point.

And so it proved again in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, as they shrugged off a disappointing Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid by bouncing back to reach Wembley.

Chelsea will meet a Liverpool side with a historic quadruple in their sights after they beat Manchester City in the other semi-final, but no-one should underestimate Thomas Tuchel’s side.

They only lost on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final - a game they could easily have won - and the bitter experience of losing their past two FA Cup finals to Arsenal and Leicester City will surely act as a driving force.

Chelsea showed all their experience against a well-organised Palace to play a patient game, until they made their superiority counts with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

They will now turn their attention back to securing a place in the Premier League’s top four and qualification for next season’s Champions League against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Tuchel and Chelsea, as ever, will be involved at the season’s sharp end.