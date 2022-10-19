Aberdeen v Partick Thistle: Pick of the stats
Aberdeen are unbeaten in 14 meetings with Partick Thistle, winning 11 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership defeat in Glasgow in February 2014.
Thistle are without a win at Pittodrie in 10 meetings since a 1-0 top-flight success in February 2003, losing the latest four and scoring once in their most recent nine visits.
Aberdeen last reached the semi-finals in 2018, when they went on to lose in the final to Celtic, while Thistle last reached the last four in 1975, also losing to Celtic.
Thistle have lifted the League Cup once - beating Celtic in the 1971 final - while Aberdeen have won it six times, the latest in 2014.