St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Scotland: "I thought great character was shown second half, Remi pulled off some good saves and kept us in the game.

"Hibs were good first half but I thought we pressed them really well in the second half and the subs were good. Really pleased to show the character to win the game.

"I wasn't too happy with the first-half performance, but I got a great reaction from them in the second half.

"We had a great travelling support and I’m delighted to give them something to celebrate. "The substitutes showed great composure.

"The red card was big and was probably that changing point in the game. We scored a fantastic second goal to win the game."