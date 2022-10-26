F﻿ormer Premier League midfielder James McFadden says the goalless draw will have suited both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

C﻿ity had already secured progression to the last 16, but Dortmund joined them after Wednesday's game at Signal Iduna Park.

McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was really competitive. Dortmund really tried to frustrate City and it was very impressive. They offered a real threat to go and win the game in the first half.

"City just couldn't get in behind the defence and they couldn't find the way to open Dortmund up.

"Maybe both sides didn't take risks because they knew they didn't have to win the game."

H﻿ear more reaction and analysis on BBC Sounds