D﻿efender Angelo Ogbonna said he feels "very good" as he continues his return to action for West Ham following a knee injury he picked up against Liverpool last season.

M﻿anager David Moyes said the Italian has still "probably got a bit more to go", but the Europa Conference League games "have helped him in terms of getting back into it".

T﻿hat is a view shared by the 33-year-old, who said: "Everything is down to the way I play. It's down to consistency. It's important that I come back, play games and try to help the team in a certain way.

"﻿I feel very good. It's game by game, and I'm just improving every time. It's really important for me and I feel better than before. Every day is even stronger and I'm doing training.

"I've been surrounded by the club and the medical staff - they've been behind me all the time. My family as well - I think it was actually more hard for them than me."