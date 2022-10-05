G﻿eorge Cummins, BBC Sport

It wasn’t the best performance in Frankfurt, but a point away in the Champions League is still a good result.

Tottenham have two more home games, against Eintracht Frankurt and Sporting Lisbon, in the group stage. If they win both, they should have a great chance of qualifying - with a trip to Marseille to finish things off.

Problems have, though, started to emerge over the past week. A disappointing derby defeat by Arsenal has highlighted a lack of creativity without Dejan Kulusevki, who has a hamstring injury. Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are still waiting to click and Antonio Conte’s side have looked blunt on the attacking front since the international break.

The fans still love Conte, but many want to see Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence introduced into the team. Bissouma could get his second Premier League start at his old club Brighton on Saturday, and Spence may deputise for the suspended Emerson Royal.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the game in Germany, Son said they have to trust the manager: "Last season, nobody believed we’d be in the Champions League. The gaffer always wants more, more, more - and I want to follow his way.

"If we don’t follow him, you know you’ll struggle. There is no option, because he’s a winner and I think this is what we do - sacrifice and do the hard things."