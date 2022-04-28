Leicester v Roma: Confirmed team news

Jamie Vardy returns to Leicester's starting line-up for the first time since 5 March, having come off the bench against Aston Villa on Saturday.

He is one of four changes for the Foxes, with Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and Marc Albrighton also coming into the side.

James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Nampalys Mendy drop out.

Leciester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Vardy.