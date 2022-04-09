Hearts 'full of characters' - Halliday

Hearts' Edinburgh win not only denied Hibs a top-six place but means Robbie Neilson's side will definitely now finish third.

Two-goal hero Andy Halliday tells BBC Scotland: "We've got third over the line and, in the next few days, we've got to reflect on what has been a brilliant 12 months and how far we've come.

"It's an amazing dressing room, one that I've really enjoyed being a part of the last couple of years. We've added to it, not just good footballers but good characters.

"I've played a lot of derbies, but one thing is for sure, when you look to your left and right, you want characters next to you."