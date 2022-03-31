Anthony Martial could be used by Manchester United as a makeweight in a deal to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham. (ESPN), external

United are ready to make a move for striker Tammy Abraham, who has scored 23 goals for Italian club Roma this season. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

The club have been gathering information on what it would take to secure Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag, such as a compensation fee, following official talks with the Dutchman. (Sky Sports), external

Ten Hag could play a key role in signing PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, should the Ajax manager be appointed as the next Old Trafford boss. (MEN), external

Meanwhile, the club are also keen on Benfica's £60m-rated striker Darwin Nunez, but their hopes of landing the 22-year-old Uruguay international hinge on qualifying for the Champions League next season. (Telegraph - subscription needed), external

